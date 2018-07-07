Chinese group engaging in cyber espionage against US companies, report says | Fox News

Avanti I’ve been working on this for a while. The past few days it’s been a mastering exercise, which I actually like more than composing. I tried a popular commercial demo (Ozone 8) for mastering but its presets never really made this sound right, and it was too resource heavy to be of any real use... Continue Reading →

Construction boom Toronto is growing faster than its transportation network can handle. You have to be a backroads wizard to get around, and even then you might get caught in traffic somewhere. This was taken the other day when I went down to Shuter Street just east of Yonge for a Sunday Mass at my fav. downtown... Continue Reading →

Reelin’ in the Years – 2013 Well, it’s 2013 and I’m 51 years old going on 15. Seems my interest in pop is back full force, especially EDM. This was the year Avicii (RIP) had a monster hit with “Wake Me Up.” But there were several other really good EDM tunes this year. One could even argue that EDM peaked this... Continue Reading →