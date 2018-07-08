Earthpages.org

The Exorcist: Priest performs mass exorcism on hundreds in Ethiopia | Daily Mail Online


Image – Pinterest

Some 150 people had been queuing up at a church outside the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa in order to meet a local healer whom they believe would be able to free them from ‘demons’.

Source: The Exorcist: Priest performs mass exorcism on hundreds in Ethiopia | Daily Mail Online

Opinion: Scammers and hysteria aside, I do believe in evil, dark spiritual powers and demons. What I find interesting from a sociological perspective is the disconnect among religion, spirituality and psychiatry. Many G7 and other countries afford psychiatry legal power in the courts, yet most psychiatrists would probably smirk if they were told a demon or demons tried to influence people.

However, psychiatry does not define belief in religious truth claims as a disorder, provided a body of believers – like a Church – shares the belief.

This treatment of mysticism, especially as it relates to individual innovators who don’t fit the mold of a given church scene, seems pretty facile and motivated by sociopolitical factors. But most people don’t stop to think about it.

A massive disconnect. And it’s costing us big time. Economically and environmentally.

See https://www.salon.com/2013/03/14/your_tap_water_is_probably_laced_with_anti_depressants_partner/.

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.