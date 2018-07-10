It’s hailed as the panacea for everything from cancer to war. Does research into its efficacy meet scientific standards?

Source: Can meditation really make the world a better place? | Aeon Essays

Opinion – These kinds of studies are so riddled with issues that I hesitated posting the above link. One could pretty well go step by step through the researchers’ process and offer critiques at each stage.

The result?

Take this with a grain of salt. If it shows anything, it tells us how superficial the social sciences can be. Not totally worthless, but again, to be taken cum grano salis.