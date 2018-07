Silly me. I thought I’d add this as a new banner for Earthpages but forgot that, with my new template, the text “Earthpages” falls over the image (which looks lousy) and not on top (like my old template). Oh well. Fun making this. So I post it here today.

These are some of the TV news sources we get in Toronto (if you’re willing to pay). I’m fortunate that I’m living in a situation where ALL the news is a necessary luxury.

You just can’t have one side to a story and pretend to be an expert.