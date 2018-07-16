Earthpages.org

How to Really Find Your Passion – The Atlantic


A major new study questions the common wisdom about how we should choose our careers.

“Common wisdom” is right. I didn’t see any mention of trying to do God’s will, which in some religious and spiritual cultures is deemed as not only important but key.

Maybe it’s time for the author to think about the ideas of “calling” or “dharma.”

Last night I was thinking how my comments here are often more critical than inspirational. I don’t really like to be a grouse but I just see so much superficiality in the news. If nobody says anything, then the shallow hegemony of the 21st century will just reinforce itself.

