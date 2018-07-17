A nun and a worker at a Missionaries of Charity shelter were arrested last week for allegedly selling four infants. India has ordered the investigation of all such facilities run by the order.

Source: Late Mother Teresa’s Order Investigated For Child Trafficking In India : NPR

Comment – This is a shame but I’m not entirely surprised. Where there is great good we often find great evil. I actually visited this shelter some years ago. The upper, open deck had a small chapel which I can say was entirely illuminating in the oppressive heat of Kolkata.