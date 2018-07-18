Earthpages.org

Chinese artist bottles polluted water to raise awareness


Chinese artist Nut Brother can point to some success from his Beijing exhibit that used 10,000 bottles of yellowish water from the small county of Xiaohaotu in northwestern Shaanxi province to raise awareness of contaminated rural ground water, although it did not go down so well with Beijing authorities. ”The air pollution… is in Beijing, and is something everyone feels concerned about. Water pollution on the other hand, especially in rural areas, is a more subtle and serious problem,” said Nut Brother, who previously drew attention…

