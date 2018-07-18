Manu in Hinduism

Earthpages.org

In Hinduism, Manu is the first primal man as outlined in the Veda.

Manu is also the name of the alleged author and/or compiler of a series of laws that have been recorded in a lengthy book known as Manu Smirti, “The Laws of Manu.”

Scholars say these laws were compiled over a considerable period of time, reflecting archaic cultural conditions and traditions.

Some suggest that religious enthusiasts of the Brahmin caste associated the name of the anonymous compiler with the Vedic primal man to increase the (alleged) sacred legitimacy of the laws.

The Laws of Manu were first translated into English in 1794 by Sir William Jones, an English Orientalist and judge of the British Supreme Court of Judicature in Calcutta.¹

From a contemporary perspective, these laws may seem caste-based, sexist and discriminatory. They nonetheless open a fascinating window on ancient India.

Manu is also important to mythographers because he and his family are involved in a flood myth.

In Vishnu Purana, Vaivasvata, also known as Sraddhadeva or Satyavrata, was the king of Dravida before the great flood. He was warned of the flood by the Matsya (fish) avatar of Vishnu, and built a boat that carried the Vedas, Manu’s family and the seven sages to safety, helped by Matsya. The myth is repeated with variations in other texts, including the Mahabharata and a few other Puranas. It is similar to other flood myths such as that of Gilgamesh and Noah

One has to wonder how biblical fundamentalists would interpret the fact that Noah’s Ark is but one of several ancient flood stories.

