Earthpages.org

Ditch religion to boost prosperity, study finds | Cosmos


Image – PInterest

Statistics reveal that secularisation precedes economic growth. Andrew Masterson reports.

Source: Ditch religion to boost prosperity, study finds | Cosmos

Opinion – Seems like a gross simplification. Not sure Max Weber would agree.

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.