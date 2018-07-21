Source: Don’t gloss over Heidegger’s embrace of Nazism – The Washington Post

This caught my eye today and lead me to read more about Heidegger at Wikipedia. Heidegger is one of those names that keep coming up but, unless you’re a philosophy enthusiast, you’ll probably draw a blank as to what he actually said and stood for.

Here’s a provocative – some might say controversial – explanatory passage from Wikipedia:

In his postwar thinking, Heidegger distanced himself from Nazism, but his critical comments about Nazism seem “scandalous” to some since they tend to equate the Nazi war atrocities with other inhumane practices related to rationalisation and industrialisation, including the treatment of animals by factory farming. For instance in a lecture delivered at Bremen in 1949, Heidegger said: “Agriculture is now a motorized food industry, the same thing in its essence as the production of corpses in the gas chambers and the extermination camps, the same thing as blockades and the reduction of countries to famine, the same thing as the manufacture of hydrogen bombs.”¹

Heidegger was a married Catholic. He had several extramarital affairs, two with prominent scholars. One was Hannah Arendt, a Jewish woman who defended him after the war when he was summoned to denazification hearing. The other, Elisabeth Blochmann, had one Jewish parent.

The prominent psychiatrist, Karl Jaspers, who had a Jewish wife, spoke against Heiddeger at his hearing.

