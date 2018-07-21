Earthpages.org

Researchers prove the arrow of time is irrelevant to quantum computers


Image – Pinterest

It turns out that our limited understanding of time is born out of faulty observations and limited perspective. Luckily, quantum computers are on the way.

Source: Researchers prove the arrow of time is irrelevant to quantum computers

