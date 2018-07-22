Earthpages.org

“The Truth about Science in the Middle Ages”


Image – Pinterest

I’ve just begun reading James Hannam, The Genesis of Science: How the Christian Middle Ages Launched the Scientific Revolution (Washington DC: Henry Regnery, 2011).  Hannam earned a bachelor’s degree in physics at Oxford University and a doctorate in the history of science from the University of Cambridge. Here are a few notes […]

Source: “The Truth about Science in the Middle Ages”

Comment – Author makes the case that the Middle Ages weren’t as “dark’ as commonly presumed. An outstanding scholar and lecturer Dorsey Armstrong says much the same.

