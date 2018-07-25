Academic writes 270 Wikipedia pages in a year to get female scientists noticed | The Guardian

I switched to Windows 10 and for the most part, I like it Funny. Not too long after writing about Windows 7 I got bored with my computer and upgraded to Windows 10. I was able to do this for free because I took advantage of the free upgrade when it first came out. Even though I reverted to Win 7, you can go back to Win 10... Continue Reading →

Two Awesome File Management Tools for Automated Actions I’m still on Windows 7. I actually like it better than Windows 10. With a computer I want a tool, not a friend. And I find Win 7 is pretty streamlined while Win 10 has too much bloat. However, Win 7 has its limits. One thing it doesn’t do to well, as far as I... Continue Reading →

Avanti I’ve been working on this for a while. The past few days it’s been a mastering exercise, which I actually like more than composing. I tried a popular commercial demo (Ozone 8) for mastering but its presets never really made this sound right, and it was too resource heavy to be of any real use... Continue Reading →