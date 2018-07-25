Earthpages.org

Paleontologists discover largest dinosaur foot ever — ScienceDaily


Image – Pinterest

The dinosaur foot known as ‘Bigfoot,’ described in a new scientific paper recently published in the open-access journal PeerJ — the Journal of Life and Environmental Sciences, was excavated in 1998 by an expedition from the University of Kansas, with Anthony Maltese, lead author of the study, as member of the crew. After detailed preparation and study, Maltese and his international team of researchers identified it as belonging to an animal very closely related to Brachiosaurus.

Source: Paleontologists discover largest dinosaur foot ever — ScienceDaily

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.