Source: Study: Discuss Religion, Spirituality When Treating Young Adults with Severe Mental Illness | Media Communications | Baylor University

Opinion – Great article. I think one of the problems with today’s scene is that, last I checked, the American Psychological Association (APA) doesn’t officially recognize personal spiritualities. It only recognizes otherworldly beliefs shared by a Church.

This means that doctrine from a Church that just fabricates its teachings or bends to political correctness will be given more credence by the APA than truth claims forwarded by an individual who simply differs from most.

Why? Well, because a Church is social. So its beliefs must be more valid, right?

What a vacuous argument.

To take this silly reasoning to its absurd extreme one could say that the beliefs about Aryan supremacy held by Hitler’s Nazi party were social, widespread and therefore valid.

This sad state of affairs in contemporary psychiatry can breed alienation, stigma, discomfort, and God knows what else for bona fide spiritual innovators.

Definitely time for change.

