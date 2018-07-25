Earthpages.org

Five Fundamental Differences… Show That Christianity Isn’t Just an Evolved Version of Paganism


Image – Pinterest

Is the God of the Bible just a more evolved deity?

Source: These Five Fundamental Differences Between the Greco-Roman Pagan Gods and the God of the Bible Show That Christianity Isn’t Just an Evolved Version of Paganism

Opinion – This (above linked) argument seems a little loose as if it’s coming from a zealous Christian instead of a seasoned philosopher. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. One can critique an argument about God or the Bible and still believe in God.

Immanuel Kant, for instance, critiqued the cosmological argument for God yet still believed in God. Kant just found another way to “prove” the existence of God. For Kant, this was through the necessity of ethics instead of through mere concepts.

Like most if not all philosophical work, one can critique Kant as well.

Immanuel Kant – Pinterest

The point is, there’s nothing wrong with thinking critically about God and the Bible. It doesn’t necessarily mean you’re a ‘heretic,’ malcontent or disbeliever. It just means that you’re interested in fine-tuning your understanding or approach to truth.

