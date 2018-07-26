Another look at Bob Marley

Now that weed is about to be legalized in Canada, it might be a good time to revisit Bob Marley. In my late teens, Marley was something of a revelation. Amidst other artists who sang about industrial alienation and romantic love (which was fine), Marley painted a bigger picture.

Sure, his vision was drug-induced. But whose isn’t to some extent? How many people, religious or not, are addicted to coffee, alcohol or worse?

Robert Nesta Marley (1945-81) was a Rastafarian singer, guitarist and reggae composer born near Kingston, Jamaica.

In the 1960s and 70s, he headed “Bob Marley and the Wailers” and soon became a charismatic symbol for black emancipation and, more generally, liberation and peaceful coexistence.

His powerful social commentary and gentle spirituality brought the vinyl to life with the help of mature and lasting melodies, lyrics, and arrangements.

A true international star, these are some of the lyrics from tunes that moved me as a teen.

Redemption Song:

How long shall they kill our prophets, while we stand aside and look? Some say it’s just a part of it, we’ve got to fulfill the Book.

Pimper’s Paradise:

She’ll be laughing when there ain’t no joke. A pimper’s paradise, that’s all she was now. A pimper’s paradise, that’s all she was.

Coming In From The Cold:

Would you let the system make you kill your brotherman?

No, Dread, no!

Would you make the system make you kill your brotherman?

No, Dread, no!…

Well, the biggest man you ever did see was – was just a baby.

Time Will Tell:

Think you’re in heaven but you’re living in hell

Time alone, oh! time will tell

Think you’re in heaven but you’re living in hell

Marley was baptized in 1980 by the Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Jamaica over a year before he died of cancer in 1981 at age 36.

Bob Marley Today