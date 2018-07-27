The question of whether there is a relationship between mental illness and violence — and the potential threat it may pose to public safety — has been renewed in the aftermath of Toronto’s Danforth tragedy.
“The vast majority of people with mental illness are not violent, and the vast majority of violence is not perpetrated by people with mental illness,” said Dr. Ari Zaretsky, chief of psychiatry at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto.
Source: Mental illness alone is no predictor of violence, studies and experts agree | CBC News