Earthpages.org

Mental illness alone is no predictor of violence, studies and experts agree | CBC News


Image – Pinterest

The question of whether there is a relationship between mental illness and violence — and the potential threat it may pose to public safety — has been renewed in the aftermath of Toronto’s Danforth tragedy.

“The vast majority of people with mental illness are not violent, and the vast majority of violence is not perpetrated by people with mental illness,” said Dr. Ari Zaretsky, chief of psychiatry at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto.

Source: Mental illness alone is no predictor of violence, studies and experts agree | CBC News

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.