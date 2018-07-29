In my last post, I discussed both the Old Babylonian and the Akkadian versions of the Gilgamesh Epic and some of their similarities and differences. […] By the time the story has been adopted by Jewish authors in Genesis, many embellishments are added, such as significantly increasing the number of days of rain from six or seven to forty days and forty nights; changing the perspective to a monotheistic one; the inclusion of two of every animal; the size of the boat…But the core framework of the Sumerian flood myth still remains.

Source: The Gilgamesh Epic and its Relationship to Other Mesopotamian Myths – part 2 – Archaeology Review

Opinion – It’s easy to look at this and say that the Bible is just another set of myths because of the similarities among some of its stories with preexisting myths from other cultures.

Not only the Old but the New Testament exhibits parallels – some looser, some stronger – with non-Jewish myths. In the case of Jesus, we have dying and resurrected gods throughout world mythology. Death and transformation is a key theme in sacred books, literature, the arts, sciences and agricultural lore.

However, the Bible would be my desert island book. I’m not sure if this is because I was raised in a Christian home, have deep Christian roots, or whether it really is just better.

