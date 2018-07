David Hadfield was a drummer in David Bowie’s first band. The demo tape, which he found in a breadbasket, is of a 16-year-old David Bowie trying his hand as a vocalist.

Source: Bandmate finds recording of 16-year-old David Bowie in breadbasket | CBC Radio

Comment – Short 6 minute radio interview with a drummer who apparently worked with Bowie in early EARLY days. Amusing. Especially for an eternal Bowie fan like myself. 🎵🎷🎸🎹🎼🥁🎙🎵

—MC