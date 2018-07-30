Earthpages.org

Religion does not determine your morality | National Post


This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

Source: Religion does not determine your morality | National Post

Opinion – This links to a pretty mediocre article from a university in the same town as my alma mater (Ottawa, Canada).

To just take one point for discussion. The author says:

Atheists don’t score differently than religious people when given moral dilemmas. Clearly, we all have morality.

Whether you’re religious or not, morality comes from the same place.

Now, it’s not so much with the first line that I take exception. But the last line is a gross simplification. Catholics, for instance, make a clear distinction between:

  • Personal beliefs about right and wrong
  • Trying to discern and cooperate with God’s will about right and wrong

See http://www.vatican.va/archive/ccc_css/archive/catechism/p3s1c1a6.htm

Bottom line? For those who might not have attended university, please don’t feel those who have – or who teach there – are necessarily any smarter or better informed than you. Today, we can all go to Wikipedia and other good sites, self-educate, and think for ourselves.

It’s a wonderful thing!

 

 

  1. I think atheists tend to be highly analytical and rational. So the side effect is logical behavior. Sometimes this is prosocial as well as asocial. The difference comes when an atheist is from a dark past. These types can easily go immoral. But if given a good upbringing, these atheists will use there rationality for good. It’s foolish to assume religious beliefs equal morality. It’s per believer to decide their idea of what is good and just. For example, Conquistadors were doing their view of righteousness and Richard Dawkins was doing his view of righteousness.

  2. I agree it is up to the individual. The distinction I was trying to make was between two different concepts of grace. The one sustains everyone. The other brings us to a closer relationship with God. This is a very rough summary on my part. The discussion is actually incredibly complex, with several different and related concepts of grace. Also, different Catholic, “heretical” and Protestant theologians have different views throughout history.

    If anyone is interested, I find this book is very useful – https://www.amazon.ca/Handbook-Theological-Terms-Background-Articles/dp/0684846446

    And if one wants to dive into the depths…

    http://www.newadvent.org/utility/search.htm?safe=active&cx=000299817191393086628%3Aifmbhlr-8×0&q=grace&sa=Search&cof=FORID%3A9

    and

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grace

    The real point I was trying to make is that the linked article is a gross simplification.🌌 ⛪🌟

