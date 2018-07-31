Earthpages.org

The Earth’s magnetic field is reversing more than ever. Here’s why


Image – Pinterest

There is a relationship between the Earth’s magnetic field and the amount of ancient ocean floor that descends from the surface into the hot ductile mantle beneath, through a process known as subduction.

Source: The Earth’s magnetic field is reversing more than ever. Here’s why

Comment  – Over the past few years I’ve come across articles claiming that the Earth’s polarity is heading toward a dangerous reversal. Other articles say this is an alarmist view.¹ Not being a geologist, I can only surmise that this article seems balanced.

¹ For example, https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/earth-magnetic-field-flip-poles-why-not-facts-weak-a8329921.html

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.