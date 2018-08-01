Earthpages.org

Archbishop Sheen’s Warning of a Crisis in Christendom


Image – Pinterest

Source: Archbishop Sheen’s Warning of a Crisis in Christendom

Comment – Article talks about 4 enemies of the Church but overlooks the most important one. The 5th enemy is itself.

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.