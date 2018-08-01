Earthpages.org

Putin: Christianity is the foundation of the Russian state – The Washington Post


Vladimir Putin says the adoption of Christianity more than 1,000 years ago in territory that later became Russia marked the starting point for forming the Russian nation itself.

Putin: Christianity is the foundation of the Russian state – The Washington Post

I guess this is something we knew about Putin but hearing him come out and say it is thought-provoking. Is Putin's brand of Christianity the "true" Christianity? I don't think most sane people have to think too hard on this.

