Mars – Planet, History and Myth

The Planet

Mars is the fourth planet from the sun and the second smallest in our Solar System. It is also the closest planet to the Earth, which makes it an attractive choice for exploration.

Several countries have either orbited or landed and current plans to send a manned mission are in the works for the 2020s.¹ However, some say this is a risky, dangerous venture for several reasons. For starters, we don’t fully know how the human body and mind will react to extended periods in space. The record for the longest stay in space is 437 days and it takes about 300 days to travel to Mars. Also the risk of being hurt or killed by radiation exposure and small particles hurtling through space has not been adequately addressed.

Mars has two moons, both less than 30 km in diameter, and a thin atmosphere. The planet’s temperature never exceeds 0˚C and, although recent evidence suggests the possibility of life on Mars, we still don’t know for sure.

History and Culture

Galileo Galilei was the first person to see Mars via telescope in 1610, but it’s visible with the naked eye so Mars has been talked about by stargazers and astrologers for eons.

In the 1950s Mars was the topic of much science fiction, where the ‘red planet’ and its imaginary inhabitants were usually viewed as potentially hostile. This was probably in part a projection of fears about the Reds—that is, the communist Soviet Union.

H. G. Wells’ novel The War of the Worlds (1898) sees Martian invaders almost entirely wiping out humanity. The book was adapted to film in 1953 with advanced special effects for the time. Another version of the film appeared in 2005, directed by Steven Spielberg. Other prominent sci-fi writers looked at Mars from various angles in the 20th century.

In the 1970s David Bowie released the song, “Is there Life on Mars?”

The movie Mars Attacks! (1996) was a retro-comedy that spoofed the whole genre of Hollywood films about ‘hostile aliens from Mars.’

More recently a slew of movies and TV shows about missions to Mars have come out. The Martian (2015) emphasizes the human element of a person surviving a disaster on Mars. The Space Between Us (2017) looks at the physiological, emotional and social implications that Mars colonists might soon have to cope with.

Myth

The planet Mars is named after the ancient Roman god of war, which some scholars say developed out of an old Roman agricultural and nature god.

The combative god Mars is second in rank only to Jupiter, another god with a planet named after him. The Roman Mars is often associated with the Greek Ares, although Ares is more belligerent. The Romans also saw Mars as a means for securing peace. Something along the lines of what today we call the “Just War.”

Mars is also the father of Romulus and Remus, twins who are key to the traditional understanding of the founding of Rome. The story goes that the vestal virgin Rhea Silvia was put upon by Mars to bear the twins. But any similarity to the Virgin Birth of Christ ends there. In the New Testament account, Mary was given a choice and was never physically touched by The Holy Spirit, hence believers proclaim her enduring virginity. In Livy’s account, the dedicated virgin Rhea Silvia was raped by Mars.

Mars festivals came in the month of March, which was named after him. Additional festivals were held in October.²

—

¹ The UK Space Agency has launched a competition where anyone can name an upcoming Mars Rover | Direct Link.

² Jenny March, p. 477-478.