Earthpages.org

A note on scientism


Image – Pinterest

I have occasionally used the term scientism here on this blog.   Some of my critics claim that, by scientism, I mean science that has come to conclusions of which I disapprove, or that conflict with my religious beliefs.   This isn’t even remotely accurate.   Mistaken science is still science.  Unpleasant scientific […]

Source: A note on scientism

Opinion – Good article that clears up some misconceptions about science and scientism. Recommended to anyone who uncritically accepts what “science says” but, at the same time, might want to gain more insight into our world and how it works.

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.