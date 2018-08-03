I have occasionally used the term scientism here on this blog. Some of my critics claim that, by scientism, I mean science that has come to conclusions of which I disapprove, or that conflict with my religious beliefs. This isn’t even remotely accurate. Mistaken science is still science. Unpleasant scientific […]
Source: A note on scientism
Opinion – Good article that clears up some misconceptions about science and scientism. Recommended to anyone who uncritically accepts what “science says” but, at the same time, might want to gain more insight into our world and how it works.