Earthpages.org

Do you agree that the concept of reincarnation in Hinduism makes no sense at all? – Quora


Image – Pinterest

Source: Do you agree that the concept of reincarnation in Hinduism makes no sense at all? – Quora

Comment – Posting this link for the discussion, not to necessarily endorse or reject the somewhat biased header. Myself, I question not so much the experience of apparent ‘connections’ through time but rather the means by which we try to explain them.

For some, these unusual experiences point to theories about “Deep DNA.” Others believe “flashbacks” prove the reality of their own past lives. And yet others consider the possibility that we may experience time as a somewhat multi-dimensional and multi-directional field.

We all know about relativity and, in the subatomic realm, the idea of retro-causality. But not too many are willing or perhaps ready to see time as something beyond a simple vector.

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.