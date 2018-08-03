Source: Do you agree that the concept of reincarnation in Hinduism makes no sense at all? – Quora

Comment – Posting this link for the discussion, not to necessarily endorse or reject the somewhat biased header. Myself, I question not so much the experience of apparent ‘connections’ through time but rather the means by which we try to explain them.

For some, these unusual experiences point to theories about “Deep DNA.” Others believe “flashbacks” prove the reality of their own past lives. And yet others consider the possibility that we may experience time as a somewhat multi-dimensional and multi-directional field.

We all know about relativity and, in the subatomic realm, the idea of retro-causality. But not too many are willing or perhaps ready to see time as something beyond a simple vector.