Earthpages.org

Physicists provide support for retrocausal quantum theory, in which the future influences the past


Image – Pinterest

Source: Physicists provide support for retrocausal quantum theory, in which the future influences the past

Comment – I was going to post this in the “21st Century” category at Pinterest, but then I thought, well, maybe I shouldn’t! 🌟🌌

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.