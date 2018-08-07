Earthpages.org

Rare medieval bible that ‘bears witness’ to Christian history re-discovered


Image – Wikipedia (not actual Bible in story)

An extremely rare medieval bible has been re-discovered and returned to the cathedral it was taken from 500 years ago.

Source: Extremely rare medieval bible that ‘bears witness’ to Christian history re-discovered

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.