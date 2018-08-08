Pope Francis: Trust God – not idols (does this make sense today?)

Attachment to idols is a failure to trust totally in God – and to reject them, Catholics must accept their weaknesses, inviting Christ to heal their hearts, Pope Francis said Wednesday.

Source: Pope Francis: Trust God – not idols

Comment – Did he say this after strolling past the ancient Greek and Roman statues and other priceless masterpieces of art housed in the Vatican? Cummon. Vague statements like this don’t do much good. How do we define what is an idolatry vs. what is in line with God’s will?

For instance, some say that using the internet a lot is like having an attachment to an idol. But what if God wants us to use it a lot?

Ironically, when TV was the dominant technology it was demonized by religious people, social scientists and the media. Countless studies and stories appeared about the detriment of TV watching, especially regarding kids. Nowadays, it’s the internet. And more recently, gaming and phone use.

As for TV, in the 21st century it’s now considered cute and funny to “binge watch” your favorite shows. And everyone needs the biggest screen they can afford…

How did God change Her or His mind so quickly?

She or He didn’t.

What happened is that TV has become old hat, so it no longer poses a threat to those wary or afraid of change.

Every person and situation is different. And amorphous statements like the above do one thing for sure. They make so many conventional Catholics feel good about themselves. But they also subtly marginalize those who don’t fit the mold.

Admittedly, Pope Francis is better than others. He’s trying to make some positive changes. However, the more he tries, the more centuries of reification thwart his efforts.

It’s not that I disagree with trusting in God. It’s the issue of how we put that into practice is where I find Catholicism can be severely lacking in some areas.