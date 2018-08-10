Scientists have been proposing geoengineering as a way of combating climate change, but a new paper suggests one particular method may actually not be the answer we’re looking for.

Source: Blocking sunlight to cool Earth may not save crops from climate change | CBC News

Comment – It’s one thing if people want to play around with pills to alter their inner chemistry in an attempt to feel better. But imo no scientist nor group of scientists should be permitted to play around with our Earth.

The consequences of their potential shortsightedness could extend beyond the individual, possibly to everyone. Humanity has rights too. And those collective rights should not be meddled with by a group of eggheads playing dice with our planet.