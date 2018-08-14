Abraham Maslow – Self-actualization without God?

Abraham Maslow (1908-1970) was an American psychologist who rejected the behaviorists and Sigmund Freud partly because he saw them as reductive and emphasizing abnormality and illness instead of health and fulfillment.

Maslow believed that materialist approaches to the psyche ignored the spiritual life, which for him meant the higher aspirations of mankind.

Maslow didn’t believe in God, so his view of spirituality was limited, probably to whatever he did and did not experience in his lifetime.

For Maslow, we have a hierarchy of needs. Anyone who’s studied psychology has likely encountered this sentiment. It was falling out of fashion when I took psych. courses back in the 80s. Today, I think mainstream psychology has pushed it even further back. But business and motivational speakers often directly or indirectly refer to Maslow’s system. And human rights activists now say that internet access is a “basic need” in contemporary society (which actually would fall next to bottom within Maslow’s schema):

Maslow believed that so-called self-actualizers possess a highly efficient understanding of the world. He upheld Alfred Einstein and a few others as exemplars of those who have reached a pinnacle with continued “peak experiences.”

As for his hierarchy, itself, these categories were never meant to be taken as rigid steps in the process of self-development.

Starting with the first publication of his theory in 1943, Maslow described human needs as being relatively fluid—with many needs being present in a person simultaneously.¹

Maslow remained an atheist but came to develop what is known as transpersonal psychology with others like Viktor Frankl and Stanislav Grof. These 20th-century luminaries hoped to empirically study mysticism and spirituality. But alas, in Maslow’s case, a spirituality without God.

I find this incomplete, like a beginners approach oblivious to a more mature, nuanced understanding of how God works in our lives. But then, I believe in God and have reason to do so.

Maslow apparently didn’t.

—

