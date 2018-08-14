Earthpages.org

The Mythology of Wine II: Ancient Canaan and Old Testament Israel | Mythology Matters


Image – Pinterest

Ancient Canaan, most of which became biblical Israel, had the best conditions in the ancient Near East for producing wine.  The cool winters in the highlands put the vines into true dormancy, allow…

Source: The Mythology of Wine II: Ancient Canaan and Old Testament Israel | Mythology Matters

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.