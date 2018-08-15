Schizophrenia’s the Price of Neural Evolution? | (with commentary)

Turns out that evolutionary advantages can come with a price.

Being human isn’t all complex tool use and introspection. We also have to live with the side effects of our evolutionary ascent…According to the Stanford University researchers…changes in genes controlling brain size, connectivity and function may have made the human mind as we know it today possible, while also opening the door for neural disorders.

Source: Schizophrenia’s the Price of Neural Evolution? | HowStuffWorks

Opinion – I have sometimes wondered if those suffering from significant psychological conditions have something to do with evolution.¹ But my take is quite different from seeing their situation as an unfortunate outcome of random mutation and natural selection.

Why?

Well, we are coming to realize that in many instances cultural acceptance or rejection of some of the qualities manifest in these conditions are significant to overall outcomes.

For instance, if a culture embraces and encourages charismatic, mystical figures, then those exhibiting those qualities have a better chance of finding a meaningful social role. However, if a culture desires dull, robotic conformity, then anyone exhibiting flights of fancy or unusual thinking will be seen as weird and, if they deviate too much, attempts will be made to correct the “disorder” with medications, therapy, and so on.²

Interpretation and subsequent response arguably play a huge role in outcomes.

This is not to say that harmful psychological deviations do not exist. The situation is complicated. But I think in some cases cultural bias demands the need for correction, not the condition itself.

—

¹ Arthur Koestler questioned this too. He felt that the brain layers were inherently contradictory due to random phases of evolution.

² Even worse, last night on Forensic Files I heard that an adult (who was the girlfriend of a child’s father) psychologically abused and scapegoated her lover’s child. Guess who ended up in therapy, taking medication?

The child.