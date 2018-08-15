The digital archive at UCLA has over 1,800 children’s books you can download or read online, for free. The collection has classics like Cinderella and The Wizard of Oz, along with poetry, education and fiction. You can read them online or download them in a wide variety of formats including EPUB, Kindle, PDF and more. Enjoy browsing through the wood cut type, prints and illustrations in this nicely curated selection of children’s books.
Source: This Online Library Has 1,800+ Vintage Children’s Books for Free | Gizmo’s Freeware