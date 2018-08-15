Earthpages.org

This Online Library Has 1,800+ Vintage Children’s Books for Free | Gizmo’s


Image – Pinterest

The digital archive at UCLA has over 1,800 children’s books you can download or read online, for free. The collection has classics like Cinderella and The Wizard of Oz, along with poetry, education and fiction. You can read them online or download them in a wide variety of formats including EPUB, Kindle, PDF and more. Enjoy browsing through the wood cut type, prints and illustrations in this nicely curated selection of children’s books.

Source: This Online Library Has 1,800+ Vintage Children’s Books for Free | Gizmo’s Freeware

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.