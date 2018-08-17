Children born to spies in Canada should not be handed citizenship, says Ottawa

Russian spies lurking in the Canadian shadows may toil in secret, but they’re still employees of Moscow — and therefore their children are not Canadian citizens, the federal government is telling the Supreme Court.
Source: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/spies-russia-citizenship-canada-1.4781177
Comment – I wonder what happens when a spy marries an unwitting spouse and has kids. It’s hard to believe that people could be so morally bankrupt as to do this. But it does happen. “Not tonight I have a headache takes on a whole new meaning!”
One comment
Makes sense.
