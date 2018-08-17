Earthpages.org

Children born to spies in Canada should not be handed citizenship, says Ottawa


Russian spies lurking in the Canadian shadows may toil in secret, but they’re still employees of Moscow — and therefore their children are not Canadian citizens, the federal government is telling the Supreme Court.

Image – CBC via Tumblr

Source: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/spies-russia-citizenship-canada-1.4781177

Comment – I wonder what happens when a spy marries an unwitting spouse and has kids. It’s hard to believe that people could be so morally bankrupt as to do this. But it does happen. “Not tonight I have a headache takes on a whole new meaning!”

Advertisements

One comment

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.