Masochism – The illegal “alternative”?

Through the Freudian lens, Masochism is a sexual perversion in which a person becomes sexually aroused and is gratified by pain inflicted by another person.¹

This activity was once entirely underground but a Canadian TV documentary aired in the new millennium² illustrated how some people believe they are doing nothing wrong by spanking or being spanked in a controlled, paid-for situation.

Typically in these situations, a client assumes a submissive, bound posture while a dominatrix, usually dressed in neoGothic black leather, spanks them on their exposed buttocks.

Meanwhile, court cases can be found on the web where individuals are charged for activities taking place in what is legally called a ‘common bawdy house.’

This societal dichotomy has not been ignored by sociology. For instance, some ask

Where one draws the line between mild, moderate and strong masochism

How adult consent matters in seeing this as a crime, a disorder or an alternative

According to Psychology Today, masochism is a psychiatric disorder. And different theoretical explanations and treatments are outlined since those offered in Freud’s time.³

To my mind, the practice might involve unresolved psychological complexes caused by early abuse mingled with a mythic fascination with the aggressive and darker sides of history (e.g. warfare, slavery, exploitation, murder, torture). Possibly some kind of transtemporal psycho-spiritual connections are involved. But this is highly speculative and would be even harder to demonstrate than early childhood abuse.

Related » Anima, Koan, Sadism, Turning Against the Self

—

¹ Charles Rycroft, A Critical Dictionary of Psychoanalysis, Harmondsworth: Penguin 1977, p. 88.

² Unfortunately, I can’t find this doc on the web. However, a Google Image Search for “masochism” suggests there are some who want to share their masochistic tendencies on the internet, presenting masochism as some kind of dark celebration or artform noir.

³ (a) https://www.psychologytoday.com/ca/conditions/sexual-masochism-disorder (b) For an in-depth look at Freud and masochism: http://www.psychomedia.it/jep/number16/benvenuto1.htm