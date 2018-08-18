Earthpages.org

Masochism – The illegal “alternative”?


Sigmund Freud – Pinterest

Through the Freudian lens, Masochism is a sexual perversion in which a person becomes sexually aroused and is gratified by pain inflicted by another person.¹

This activity was once entirely underground but a Canadian TV documentary aired in the new millennium² illustrated how some people believe they are doing nothing wrong by spanking or being spanked in a controlled, paid-for situation.

Typically in these situations, a client assumes a submissive, bound posture while a dominatrix, usually dressed in neoGothic black leather, spanks them on their exposed buttocks.

Scene of Self-flagellation from The Nuremberg Chronicle (1493) – Pinterest

Meanwhile, court cases can be found on the web where individuals are charged for activities taking place in what is legally called a ‘common bawdy house.’

This societal dichotomy has not been ignored by sociology. For instance, some ask

  • Where one draws the line between mild, moderate and strong masochism
  • How adult consent matters in seeing this as a crime, a disorder or an alternative

According to Psychology Today, masochism is a psychiatric disorder. And different theoretical explanations and treatments are outlined since those offered in Freud’s time.³

To my mind, the practice might involve unresolved psychological complexes caused by early abuse mingled with a mythic fascination with the aggressive and darker sides of history (e.g. warfare, slavery, exploitation, murder, torture). Possibly some kind of transtemporal psycho-spiritual connections are involved. But this is highly speculative and would be even harder to demonstrate than early childhood abuse.

Related » Anima, Koan, Sadism, Turning Against the Self

¹ Charles Rycroft, A Critical Dictionary of Psychoanalysis, Harmondsworth: Penguin 1977, p. 88.

² Unfortunately, I can’t find this doc on the web. However, a Google Image Search for “masochism” suggests there are some who want to share their masochistic tendencies on the internet, presenting masochism as some kind of dark celebration or artform noir.

³ (a) https://www.psychologytoday.com/ca/conditions/sexual-masochism-disorder (b) For an in-depth look at Freud and masochism: http://www.psychomedia.it/jep/number16/benvenuto1.htm

