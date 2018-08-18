Earthpages.org

Nutritional psychiatry: Accessing the gut to address the brain


Image – Pinterest

As evidence mounts for the existence of the gut-brain axis, nutritional psychiatry has emerged as a promising research field within the food and nutrition community.

Source: Nutritional psychiatry: Accessing the gut to address the brain

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.