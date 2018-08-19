Postmodernism is brought up to date | Financial Times

Earthpages.org

The architectural movement has been vilified since the 1990s but a new appreciation of it is emerging

Comment – There are lots of articles about postmodern architecture. Some say that postmodernism has failed. Others say it’s making a comeback. Whatever. I post this today because it is well-written and contains a few insights that relate to postmodernism in general.

Why do I care?

My Ph.D. used Michel Foucault’s idea of discourse to look at how Carl Jung was something of a poststructuralist in his approach to introducing the concept of synchronicity. True, postmodernism and poststructuralism are different terms. But there’s overlap.

