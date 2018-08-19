…per capita GDP… [is] too narrow to capture the complexities of a country’s development status…new approaches and methodologies are needed. Measures of wellbeing and structural gaps…paint a better picture of socioeconomic health, which must include the environment. Data on quality of life, sustainability, health care, education, and other metrics are better guides to development planning than income levels alone.
Source: The world needs new ways to cooperate on international development—here are 4 ideas | Opinion | Eco-Business | Asia Pacific