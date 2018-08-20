Matsya – A Hindu Version of The Great Flood

Matsya is the first avatar of Visnu in Hinduism.

Taking the form of a fish, Matsya warns the first man, Manu, about an impending flood. Acting as a vehicle upon which Manu, his family, seven sages and the Vedas are carried to safety, Matsya literally saves the day.

This tale of salvation appears in the Mahabharata and other Hindu sacred texts from the Puranic period. Scholars point out the parallel to the Biblical Noah and the Sumerian myth of Gilgamesh, among others.

The story of a great Deluge is found in many civilizations across the earth. It is often related to the Genesis narrative of the flood and Noah’s Ark. The fish motif reminds readers of the Biblical ‘Jonah and the Whale’ narrative as well; this fish narrative, as well as the saving of the scriptures from a demon, are specifically Hindu traditions of this style of the flood narrative. Similar flood myths also exist in tales from ancient Sumer and Babylonia, Greece, the Maya of Americas and the Yoruba of Africa.¹

We’d be wise to remember, however, that apparently similar flood myths also contain divergent storylines, deities, cosmologies, ethical laws, and presumptions inherent to each belief system. So it’s not quite right to say all are the same. We have to look at each story in context in trying to discern any universal attributes or “archetypes” as Carl Jung put it, always mindful of dissimilarities.

It may be tempting to say that, psychologically speaking, the Great Flood myths point to starting again with a clean slate—in other words, the idea of renewal. But again, we have to really check out the details before making that assumption.

—

