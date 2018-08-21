Are mental disorders linked to the tweaking of genes in human evolution? | Genetic Literacy Project

Earthpages.org

The same recent evolutionary changes that make humans prone to bad backs and impacted wisdom teeth may also tweak genes in ways that make people…

Opinion – This is a repack of a study talked about elsewhere. The main point I wanted to make was that although some people might psychologically suffer from genetic mutations, we would do well to remember that the whole idea of mental illness is to some degree a product of cultural interpretation.

Whether someone is “sick,” “different” or “inspired” often depends on the beliefs and actions of their peers, family, and related cultural assumptions.

But not always. I think some people really are insane.

This is especially pressing with the violently insane as opposed to the gentle dreamers among us, the former often overlooked by anti-psychiatry advocates.

