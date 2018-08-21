A WOMAN who wants to have a baby with a ghost has recalled how she “fell in love with him” and insists it’s a “normal relationship”. Amethyst Realm, 30, from Nottingha…

Source: Woman who wants to have baby with a GHOST tells how she ‘fell in love with him’ – but insists it’s a ‘normal relationship’

Opinion – I don’t know what’s going on here but I watched a video of this woman a few months ago. She seemed sane, charming and humble. So who knows. Before writing her off as misguided, let’s not forget the billions of Christians who believe the Virgin Mary was impregnated by The Holy Spirit…