The Meanings of Maya – What’s in an illusion?

Maya is a Sanskrit word meaning illusion, deception or magic. In Hindu, Buddhist, Jain and Sikh religion, it relates to the belief that material world is not real or, for some, relatively real.

The concept of maya has emerged over the centuries with different shades of meaning arising from various schools of thought. The two arguably most important Hindu thinkers on maya are Sankara and Ramanuja.

Sankara forwarded Advaita Vedanta. His commentaries on sacred scripture like the Baghavad-Gita and Brahma-sutras outline the Advaita philosophy, which teaches the non-duality and absolute identity of atman (the personal soul) and brahman (impersonal ultimate reality).

That means when you get to a certain level of metaphysical clarity, you merge with the infinite, realizing that’s what you always were.

Sankara severely criticized the Buddha and is often held responsible for driving Buddhism out of India.

Ramanuja, on the other hand, developed the school of Visistadvaita or qualified monism. Ramanuja challenged Sankara’s claim that only the brahman is real and individuality is an illusion.

For Ramanuja, the brahman is real and transcends pain and suffering but the jiva (embodied atman which emerges from and ultimately rests within the brahman) is also real.

The brahman surpasses the law of karma but the individual embodied soul (jiva) does not. As a result, the jiva experiences the pleasures and pains of this earthly life.

Ramanuja believes that liberation from samsara (the cycle of rebirth due to karma) is attained through individual effort, assisted by the grace of God (Vishnu).

For me, Ramanuja is interesting because his belief approximates my own Christian belief that the individual soul is real and has a relationship with God (ultimate reality).

This runs counter to many popular Christian fundamentalist critiques of “Asian religion.” If these folks studied a little more they might realize that simple black and white comparisons among religions are often misinformed.

But then again, probably not. If someone is not ready to consider a broader, more comprehensive outlook, they’ll probably remain stuck in what they want to believe, what is easiest for them.

