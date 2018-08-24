Why Priests Won’t Protest Violations of Clerical Celibacy – Crisis Magazine

Author’s note: The following essay is inspired by the testimonies of my brother priests along with elements of my own experience. It is not a testimonial nor does it reflect my current experience of seminary or priestly life at Sacred Heart Major Seminary where I currently study nor the local Churches where I serve. I … Such can be the confusion of a seminarian—zealous, driven, excited—when he moves in to the seminary or a religious house of formation and realizes that he is not where he intends to be. Instead of entering an institution designed for living the Gospel and forming men to be preachers and teachers of that Gospel, they discover that they are prisoners in a highly pretentious environment, filled with unbelief, immorality, and constant power games.

Opinion – The author should be applauded for his self-reflection, however, it seems he still hasn’t deconstructed the factory-fed Catholic teachings about “appropriate” male and female characteristics. Men should develop their “masculinity,” he says. Well, science is not fully behind him on this one.

When I went to discern my “call” at a so-called retreat in Toronto my impression was almost identical to the second quoted paragraph. I ended up leaving the retreat with regrets that the whole scene was so apparently tainted. I wanted to be a priest but clearly wouldn’t fit the mold.