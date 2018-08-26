Earthpages.org

Shamans Believe Mental Illness Is Something Else Entirely


Image – Pinterest

A West African shaman by the name of Dr. Malidoma Patrice Somé has a different view of mental illness compared to that of people in the western world, where we focus on pathology and the idea that the behavior exhibited by those diagnosed with the condition is something that needs to stop. Dr. Somé proposes …

Source: Shamans Believe Mental Illness Is Something Else Entirely

Comment – Mircea Eliade notes in his monumental work, Shamanism, that shamans are not always universally accepted as sacred healers or holy persons. If their greater society does not recognize their apparent mystical legitimacy, they tend to choose another occupation.

I think the same kind of thing happens today. The question is, who’s for real and who’s a con? And will a mystic’s peers be able to tell the difference?

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.