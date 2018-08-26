A West African shaman by the name of Dr. Malidoma Patrice Somé has a different view of mental illness compared to that of people in the western world, where we focus on pathology and the idea that the behavior exhibited by those diagnosed with the condition is something that needs to stop. Dr. Somé proposes … Source: Shamans Believe Mental Illness Is Something Else Entirely

Comment – Mircea Eliade notes in his monumental work, Shamanism, that shamans are not always universally accepted as sacred healers or holy persons. If their greater society does not recognize their apparent mystical legitimacy, they tend to choose another occupation.

I think the same kind of thing happens today. The question is, who’s for real and who’s a con? And will a mystic’s peers be able to tell the difference?