Earthpages.org

Does the Bible Condemn Homosexual Sex? | Dave Armstrong


Image – Pinterest

The Bible clearly condemns homosexual acts as intrinsically, gravely sinful. Desperate attempts to explain away this prohibition are futile; the Bible is […]

Source: Does the Bible Condemn Homosexual Sex? | Dave Armstrong

Opinion – A good example of a very rigid view. Copying and pasting a whole bunch of writers and sources that agree with you does not make a thing true. Could we not add that Biblical writers lived in a different time and were wrong about a lot of things? Cultural belief seems to be conflated with “God’s truth” here.

