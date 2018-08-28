Earthpages.org

George Herbert Mead and the interpretation of “facts”


Mead understood the role of interpretation in our world. Our world seems to be forgetting that. Image – Pinterest

George Herbert Mead (1863-1931) was an American philosopher and social psychologist associated with the University of Chicago who developed an influential model of the social self. Mead’s theory, called symbolic interactionism, stressed the importance of language in mediating between the impulsive (“I”) and social (“me”).¹

Mead also looked at human development from child to adult, highlighting the importance of organized sports (such as baseball) and role-playing as a means for children to see and appreciate the perspective of others. Through this developmental process, Mead says the adult imagines the needs and responses of a generalized other—that is, we anticipate social needs and responses from not just specific individuals but from larger groups.

Mead’s view of science centered mostly on how human beings seek to gain power over their environment, a trait he traces back to animism.

Mead is usually cited as one of the more important figures in the pragmatist movement. In short, pragmatists find truth in things that work. Abstract speculation is only meaningful if it fits with observed experience. This is not to say that Mead was a crude literalist.² He understood that social actors always interpret their world. However, the emphasis is on interpretations that have personal meaning, and that “work” in the sense that they facilitate human life with others.

¹ For comparisons to Freud and Sartre, see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%27I%27_and_the_%27me%27

² Crude literalism once referred to taking the Bible literally. But it is returning today with a new face: The emphasis on, yet debatable status of, “facts” in science, politics, and news reporting.

