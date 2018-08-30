Equal Inheritance Rights Demand in Tunisia… Backlash from Islamists and Some Moderates

Equal Inheritance Rights Demand in Tunisia—Provokes Backlash from Islamists and Even Some Moderates as an Unwelcome Departure from Islamic Values – “The great reforms in history always encounter resistance from people who are afraid of what is new,” Mohamed said. “Even the code of, Islam, Women and Feminism, Stephen Quillen, New Age Islam
Source: Equal Inheritance Rights Demand in Tunisia—Provokes Backlash from Islamists and Even Some Moderates as an Unwelcome Departure from Islamic Values, Islam, Women and Feminism, Stephen Quillen, New Age Islam