The Vatican has tried to row back a suggestion by Pope Francis that parents should seek psychiatric help for their gay children. During a press conference aboard a flight from Ireland to Rome, Francis was asked what he would say to parents whose children were gay. The pontiff told journalists: “When it shows itself from childhood, there is a lot that can be done through psychiatry, to see how things are. It is something else if it shows itself after 20 years.”
Source: Vatican clarifies Pope Francis comments on psychiatric help for gay children | The Independent